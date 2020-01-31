The United States and Canada announced sanctions on Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty.

A total of eight individuals and a railway company face restrictive measures in the form of asset freezes in the US, over their involvement in annexed Crimea. Among those sanctioned was the prime minister of the “Republic of Crimea”, and senior officials in the city of Sevastopol.

The US sanctions freeze all property belonging to the individuals and entities, and prohibit US persons from transacting with them.

“Treasury’s action, taken in close coordination with our international allies and partners, reiterates our unwavering support for restoring free and fair democratic political processes in Crimea”, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, and added:

“The coordinated US, EU, and Canadian designations limit the ability of these illegitimate officials to do business internationally and highlights the strength of the transatlantic alliance in standing up to Russia’s continued aggression”.

The European Union also imposed measures in the form of asset freezes and travel bans against seven of the officials, over the Russian local elections held in Crimea in September.