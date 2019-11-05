Henrietta Fore, the head of the UN Childrens Fund – UNICEF, appealed on 4 November for countries to repatriate the foreign children stranded in northeast Syria, as a result of the Turkish-launched offensive which began last month.

According to the agency, nearly 28.000 children from more than 60 countries are trapped in displacement camps in the region, 20.000 of which are from Iraq. Many of them are born to ISIL extremists, and more than 80% of them are under the age of 12.

Around 17 countries have repatriated more than 650 children, in a process supported by UNICEF. However, the agency remains concerned as around 40.000 Syrian children have been newly displaced across the region and live in shelters because of the violence.

In this context, the United Nations once again urged all sides in the conflict to ensure that aid workers can safely access those in need, in the already dire humanitarian situation of the region.