UNHCR says Italy may be in violation of international humanitarian law

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Tweeted on Tuesday that because Libya is not a safe destination, Italy may be in violation of international law.

Italy has accused European NGO ships saving migrants off the coast of Libya that they are in effect collaborating with human traffickers, hindering the work of the Libyan coastguard.

On Tuesday, the UN agency made the case that Italy may be in violation of international law. In response, Italy is making the case that it cannot be held responsible for Libyan search-and-rescue operations in its own territorial waters.

However, the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms said they have intercepted communication between Italian vessels and the Libyan coastguard coordinating an operation for the rescue of 108 migrants on Monday in international waters.

Migrants saved in international waters cannot be returned to a state that is considered unsafe by the United Nations and the European Union.

The Italian Minister of Interior, Matteo Salvini, posted on Facebook that Italy bears no responsibility. Salvini has championed the theory of NGO coordination with human traffickers.

Meanwhile, the Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell moved on Monday to place migration from North African into context, arguing that there is no such a thing a “mass immigration” of the kind experienced during the Syrian crisis in 2015.

“We’re trivialising the word ‘mass’,” he told reporters.

Merely 21,000 migrants have arrived in Spain in the first half of 2018 through the Libya-Italy Mediterranean route. Spain is now emerging as a destination for migrants through this route, as the traditional route through Morocco and the Spanish territory of Ceuta is blocked.

Spain has a population of 40 million people, making the migration flow relatively negligible. Borrell went as far as to state that Europe needs “new blood” given an ageing population. At the same time, the new socialist government in Madrid has earmarked €30 million to deal with the emergency influx, as Italy diverts migrant flows.