The unavoidable Milo Đukanović

Milo Đukanović seems to have been around forever, or at least since the fall of communism. His biggest political achievement was Montenegro’s independence 10 years ago. Now that this achievement is well behind him (although he still positions himself as the protector of Montenegro’s independence, including in the latest elections) he has set the next targets: NATO and EU membership.

Critics suggest that Dukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro polarize the country to...