The United Nations warned on 20 August that intensifying clashes in the southern Libyan town of Murzuq involving air and drone strikes in recent days have left at least 90 people dead and thousands of civilians displaced.

The alert follows reports by local media that the clashes involved tribal opponents of the self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Haftar, which began an offensive on the southern outskirts of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, in April.

To respond to urgent needs, the UN and partner humanitarian organizations “are responding with emergency health care, food distribution, shelter and non-food items”, a UN spokesperson said, adding that access remains difficult, “due to the active fighting”, and that the $202 million Humanitarian Response Plan for Libya is currently only 30% funded.