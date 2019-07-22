UN urges inclusion of women in Afghanistan

The UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed urged on 21 July for Afghans to reconcile with the past and put “women at the centre” of all efforts to forge a durable peace, and a truly inclusive political process where women’s voices are truly heard.
She spoke on the peace process after leading an all-women delegation of top UN officials for an intensive two-day “solidarity mission” focussed on women, peace and securit. During the mission, Mohammed had face-to-face conversations with Afghan women, and said that she had been struck by talking to women who had lived with the “oppressive legacy of the Taliban’s rule – which banned them from attending school, work or even speaking publicly or leaving the house without a man.”
In the province of Bamyan, outside Kabul, UNFPA is running support programmes and services for women of reproductive age and families, as well as tackling gender based violence.