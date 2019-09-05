The United Nations’ chief, António Guterres, has said he remains deeply concerned over the terrible devastation of parts of the northern Bahamas in the Caribbean caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The UN’s relief chief, Mark Lowcock, traveled to the island on 4 September to meet government leaders. He had told the Bahamian PM that he would release $1 million immediately, from the Central Emergency Response Fund, to deal with the identified priorities.

Guterres said the UN was supporting the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts and was contributing assessment teams to join others deploying to the affected areas.

Aerial images show a major level of destruction on the ground, and the official death toll of eight, is expected to rise. The hurricane remained over the north-west Bahamas for one and a half days, before weakening and moving away towards the coast of Florida.