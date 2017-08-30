UN says violence in Myanmar ‘predictable and preventable’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The United Nations’ top human rights official on August 29 described the recent turn of events in Myanmar as “deplorable”. His statement comes in the wake of attacks on Myanmar security forces in northern areas of Rakhine state.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called on all sides to renounce the use of violence and called on state authorities to ensure they abide by their obligations under international human rights law.

“This turn of events is deplorable. It was predicted and could have been prevented,” he said, noting that “decades of persistent and systematic human rights violations, including the very violent security responses to the attacks since October 2016, have almost certainly contributed to the nurturing of violent extremism, with everyone ultimately losing.”

The High Commissioner called on the political leadership to condemn the inflammatory rhetoric and incitement to hatred that is proliferating, including on social media.

Zeid also expressed concern about claims by the State Counsellor’s Office that international aid workers were complicit in or supporting the attacks.

“Such statements are irresponsible and only serve to increase fears and the potential for further violence,” he said. “I am extremely concerned that the unsupported allegations against international aid organisations place their staff in danger and may make it impossible for them to deliver essential aid.”

Zeid said the perpetrators of the attacks on security personnel must be brought to justice, as must those who have been attacking the civilian population.

State authorities should issue clear instructions to security forces to refrain from using disproportionate force, minimize damage and injuries and respect the right to life, he said.

“The State has a duty to protect those within its territory – without discrimination,” stated Zeid.

“I call on the government of Myanmar to follow the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, headed by Kofi Annan, for an integrated and calibrated response to the situation in Rakhine state, to address rather than sacrifice human rights concerns in the interests of maintaining peace and order,” he said.

Zeid also expressed concern about thousands of Rohingya having fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since the attacks, adding to the tens of thousands who have been arriving in Bangladesh since October 2016.