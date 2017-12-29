UN says 2017 a ‘nightmare year’ for children

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

It has been a “nightmare year” for children caught in the crosshairs of conflict, according to the United Nations’ agency for children (Unicef).

In its 2017 report, Unicef notes the “shocking scale” of harm to children and how the world has failed them.

For instance, the militant Islamist group Boko Haram has forced 135 children in northeastern Nigeria and Cameroon to participate in suicide bombings. This is almost five times the number in 2016.

In Yemen, where at least 5,000 children have died in the civil war that has raged for almost three years, more than 11m children are now in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 1.8m are suffering from malnutrition, around 385,000 of them so severely that they risk death if they are not urgently treated.

“Children in conflict zones around the world have come under attack at a shocking scale throughout the year,” Unicef said in a statement, adding that parties to conflicts were “blatantly disregarding international laws designed to protect the most vulnerable”.

Children were being targeted in places where they should feel safe, including their homes, schools and playgrounds, Unicef said.

“As these attacks continue year after year, we cannot become numb. Such brutality cannot be the new normal,” said Unicef’s director of Emergency Programs, Manuel Fontaine.