UN General Assembly calls on Washington to withdraw recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

The United States flag flies at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, 06 December 2017. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 07:37 December 22, 2017
Updated 08:25 December 22, 2017

The United Nations General Assembly called on Washington to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The resolution passed with 128 states in favour, 38 abstentions, and nine against. The nine countries that voted against were Israel, the United States, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, the Honduras, and Guatemala.

The decision comes despite the threat against African and Asian countries to withdraw US aid from the countries that would support the UN resolution. President Trump and the threat initially spelled out by the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

Haley warned that the United States will “remember this day” when asked to make the “world’s largest contribution” to the UN.

Following a US veto, the UN Security Council did not adopt a similar resolution on Monday.

