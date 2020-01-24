The International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya Muslims.

The country rejected claims that it tried to exterminate the minority in the 2017 bloody crackdown by its military, during which some 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into camps in Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s leader, Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, accused of overseeing a genocide against Rohingya Muslims, has been defending her country at the court, saying that Myanmar was defending itself against attacks by militants.

The 17-judge panel said its order for provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding “and creates international legal obligations” on Myanmar. Their decision was unanimous, and was welcomed by UN chief Antonio Guterres.

This is the third genocide case filed at the court since World War Two. It was first launched in November, when Muslim-majority Gambia accused Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention. Gambia asked the court for emergency measures to stop Myanmar’s “ongoing genocidal actions”.

The decision was hailed by human rights activists, as well as Rohingya Muslims living in camps in Bangladesh. However, they do not believe that Myanmar will comply.

“The ICJ order to Myanmar to take concrete steps to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya is a landmark step to stop further atrocities against one of the world’s most persecuted people. Concerned governments and U.N. bodies should now weigh in to ensure that the order is enforced as the genocide case moves forward”, said Param-Preet Singh, associate international justice director of rights agency Human Rights Watch.

The court’s ruling came two days after an independent commission established by Myanmar’s government concluded there were probably war crimes but there was no genocide.

Myanmar’s legal team did not immediately comment on the court’s decision. The country’s foreign ministry later repeated its assertion that there has been no genocide against the Rohingya.