UN court orders Turkey to release detained judge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A United Nations legal panel has ordered Turkey to release a judge who is among thousands of people detained in the aftermath of last year’s failed coup.

The UN’s Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals told Turkey to release Aydin Sefa Akay, a Turkish judge and diplomat caught up in the post-coup crackdown, so he could resume his place on the court’s bench hearing a case against a Rwandan genocide suspect.

The UN’s Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals said Akay was protected by diplomatic immunity. The court ordered him released by Feb. 14.

The court, legal successor to the tribunals that tried crimes committed during the Yugoslav wars and the Rwandan genocide, had been due to hear pleadings by Augustin Ngirabatware, a Rwandan politician serving 30 years for inciting genocide. His lawyers say they have found exonerating evidence.

It cited a UN Security Council resolution requiring states to comply with its orders, which it said were legally binding.

Akay was among tens of thousands of officials detained by the Turkish government after the bloody coup attempt last July, which it blamed on followers of exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey was initially a strong backer of international courts set up in the 1990s to prosecute serious crimes committed during the Yugoslav wars and Rwandan Genocide, but it has shifted its stance to a more unilateral approach under current nationalist leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.