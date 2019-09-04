Three independent United Nations rights experts reacted on 3 September to the allegations of torture and death of ethnic Rakhine men and boys that were being held in incommunicado detention by Myanmar’s military since the armed conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin last December.

The experts also expressed concern over the reports that at least 15 men in custody were killed due to their alleged association with the Rakhine rebel group known as the Arakan Army.

They called for “credible, independent investigations into the allegations of torture and inhuman treatment, deaths in custody, and reliance on forced confessions in cases involving Arakan Army-related allegations”.

The military says that it is investigating these deaths, to which the experts call for the results to be made public and for any perpetrators identified, to be held accountable.

Two years ago, hundreds of thousands of mainly-Muslim Rohingya were forced to flee across the border into Bangladesh after allegations of human rights abuses by the Buddhist majority government of Myanmar.