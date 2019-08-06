The United Nations warned Italian lawmakers on 6 August that the new measure to impose fines of up to €1 million on organizations carrying out rescue operations off the country’s coastline, will endanger lifesaving efforts in the Mediterranean.

According to the spokesperson of the UN Refugee Agency, Charlie Yaxley, so far this year, nearly 4.000 people have made the dangerous crossing to Europe via the so-called Central Mediterranean Route from North Africa to Italy.

“The extremely volatile security situation, ongoing conflict, widespread reports of human rights violations and routine use of arbitrary detention underline the fact that it is not a viable place of safety”, said Yaxley.

The UN Migration Agency reported that “several tragedies” had occurred in the Mediterranean area in recent days.