37 civilians were killed and 60 were wounded in an ambush on a convoy transporting employees of a Canadian mining company in Burkina Faso on 6 November.

The United Nations’ secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned the deadliest attack in nearly five years of jihadist violence in the country and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the people and government.

Last week, armed men forced their way into a mosque in Burkina Faso as worshipers were at prayer, killing 16 people and sending residents fleeing, according to security sources.

According to UN figures, in a span of three weeks, the number of displaced in Burkina Faso has increased by nearly 70 percent, around half a million people, in a nation of 20 million.

Reiterating the UN’s commitment to supporting nation, engulfed by violence, Guterres highlighted “the full support of the United Nations to the Government of Burkina Faso in its continuing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.”