A report released on 5 August by an United Nations fact-finding mission on Myanmar, found that, money earned by the Myanmar military from international and domestic business deals, “substantially enhances its ability to carry out gross violations of human rights with impunity”.

The mission called on the international community to impose targeted sanctions and arms embargoes on the Myanmar military.

According to the UN, the country’s military uses its own businesses, foreign companies and arms deals to support “brutal operations” against ethnic groups, such as forcibly deporting more than 700.000 ethnic Rohingya to Bangladesh, and the construction of a barrier fence along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, that “erases evidence of Rohingya belonging to Myanmar.”

The fact-finding mission will present its final report to the UN Human Rights Council in September.