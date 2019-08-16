The head of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore appealed on 16 August for urgent investment in education of Rohingya youth, as a conclusion of a report marking two years since the arrival of around 745.000 Rohingya civilians in Bangladesh, after fleeing state-led persecution in Myanmar.

According to UNICEF, for the Rohingya children and youth now in Bangladesh, mere survival is not enough. One of the agency’s objectives through education is to give teenagers the skills they need to avoid risks, such as falling prey to drug dealers and early marriage for girls.

In an appeal to the Governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar, UNICEF and other agencies are calling for the use of national educational resources, such as curricula, training manuals and assessment methods, to help provide more structured learning for Rohingya children.