UK’s resigning diplomat critical of Brexit planning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Serious negotiating experience is in short supply and the government’s objectives are still unclear, wrote Ivan Rogers in an email to staff at the British mission in Brussels. He resigned as the UK’s ambassador to the EU on January 3. His email was critical about the UK government’s Brexit plans.

“We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the UK’s relationship with the EU after exit,” he wrote in the note announcing his resignation. The email was earlier reported by some British press and later confirmed by a UK official.

Rogers had been expected to play a critical role in Britain’s exit. According to The Wall Street Journal, his resignation will deprive British Prime Minister Theresa May of considerable expertise as she heads into talks. Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform, a London-based think tank that is broadly pro-EU but advocates reform, said the resignation will make May’s task of securing a good deal for Britain “significantly harder”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Roger suggested in his email that it will be complicated for the UK to forge bilateral deals.

“Contrary to the beliefs of some, free trade does not just happen when it is not thwarted by authorities, increasing market access to other markets… depends on the deals, multilateral, plurilateral and bilateral that we strike, and the terms that we agree,” he wrote.

According to Bloomberg, Rogers’ departure hints at the pressures of representing the UK in an arena increasingly viewed in sections of the British media as enemy territory. Last month, Rogers was criticised for remarks that were attributed to him saying that it could take 10 years to negotiate a free-trade deal with the EU and that even then, the European Parliament could scupper it.

May is reportedly planning to give the EU formal notice of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc before the end of March, opening the door to two years of negotiations. She has also said that a final deal could be reached by September 2018.