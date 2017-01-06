UK’s May will meet Trump in February

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Theresa May will visit Donald Trump in the US next month, after Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Theresa May’s visit is seen as a move to mend fences with the president-elect and his team after a series of setbacks, including Mr Trump suggesting Nigel Farage would make a good UK ambassador in Washington.

Britain has long cherished its so-called “special relationship” with the United States as a central pillar of its foreign policy, but May has struggled to build relations with Trump’s transition team.

The first phone call between the two was made following Trump’s election. However, he spoke to nine other world leaders before talking with May, raising eyebrows in London.

Trump also caused astonishment in Britain in November when he suggested that Nigel Farage of the opposition UKIP party, a firebrand of the Brexit cause and vitriolic critic of the ruling Conservatives whom he counts as a friend and supporter, should be Britain’s ambassador to Washington.

London responded that there was no vacancy, but the suggestion, an unprecedented breach of diplomatic protocol, was embarrassing for the government.

It has already been reported that the Queen plans to invite Mr Trump on a state visit to the UK this year, during which he would stay as a guest of Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.