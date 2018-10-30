UK’s final budget before Brexit marks end of austerity era

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond received welcome news from the British Budget Office which raised the country’s growth expectations for 2019 to 1.6% from 1.3% thanks to stronger-than-expected economic activity and better tax revenues that will bring in £13.02 billion in revenue over the 2018-2019 financial year.

The increase allows British Prime Minister Theresa May to counter the Labour party’s expensive promises, by loosening the strings after eight years of restrictions. “The era of austerity is coming to an end, but discipline will be maintained,” Hammond said.

NHS boost

The National Health Service (NHS), the UK’s public health service, is expected to receive the largest annual increase with more than £20.5 billion a year coming in by 2024, including an additional £2 billion that will be devoted to mental illnesses. This annual increase of 3.4% remains lower what was envisaged by the NHS after its creation 70 years ago, but the new numbers represent a much-needed boost for a sector that only last winter had to cut thousands of non-urgent operations for lack of resources.

Hammond also announced business boosting measures in the form of an annual tax cut of £900 million, and an additional £1 billion for the Defence Ministry.

Taxing web giants

One of the main sources of funds for government projects will come from a new tax on web giants that will take effect post-Brexit in April 2020. The tax will be calculated based turnover and could raise £400 million per year.