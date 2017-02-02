UK’s Brexit White Paper is out

May presents the UK’s top 12 priorities on Brexit negotiations

The UK is ready to exit the EU after publishing the British government’s White Paper, orTheresa May’s Brexit bible.

“This White Paper confirms the Prime Minister’s vision of an independent, truly global UK and an ambitious future relationship with the EU,” May said.

Secretary of State David Davis presented the UK’s 12 key points to a “generation next” relationship with the 27 EU member states in a statement to the House of Commons.

“This House is currently considering a straightforward Bill that will give the Prime Minister the authority to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union (TFEU) and begin the negotiation over our exit,” Davis stressed.

According to the Secretary of State, the White Paper is “about implementing a decision already taken by the people of the UK in last year’s referendum,” pointing on detail strategic aims for the negotiation, and seek to build a national consensus wherever possible.”

The 12 principles set in the White Paper, are the following:

1. Providing certainty and clarity – “We will provide certainty wherever we can as we approach the negotiations.”

2. Taking control of our own laws – “We will take control of our own statute book and bring an end to the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the UK.”

3. Strengthening the Union – “We will secure a deal that works for the entire UK – for Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and all parts of England. We remain fully committed to the Belfast Agreement and its successors.”

4. Protecting our strong and historic ties with Ireland and maintaining the Common Travel Area – “We will work to deliver a practical solution that allows for the maintenance of the Common Travel Area, whilst protecting the integrity of our immigration system and which protects our strong ties with Ireland.”

5. Controlling immigration – “We will have control over the number of EU nationals coming to the UK.”

6. Securing rights for EU nationals in the UK, and UK nationals in the EU – “We want to secure the status of EU citizens who are already living in the UK, and that of UK nationals in other Member States, as early as we can.”

7. Protecting workers’ rights – “We will protect and enhance existing workers’ rights.”

8. Ensuring free trade with European markets – “We will forge a new strategic partnership with the EU, including a wide reaching, bold and ambitious free trade agreement, and will seek a mutually beneficial new customs agreement with the EU.”

9. Securing new trade agreements with other countries – “We will forge ambitious free trade relationships across the world.”

10. Ensuring the UK remains the best place for science and innovation – “We will remain at the vanguard of science and innovation and will seek continued close collaboration with our European partners.”

11. Cooperating in the fight against crime and terrorism – “We will continue to work with the EU to preserve European security, to fight terrorism, and to uphold justice across Europe.”

12. Delivering a smooth, orderly exit from the EU – “We will seek a phased process of implementation, in which both the UK and the EU institutions and the remaining EU Member States prepare for the new arrangements that will exist between us.”

The EU institutions were not immediately available for a comment. However, the 27 Heads of State and Government are expected to discuss the White Paper during their afternoon session, after the informal summit’s press conference in Valletta that is to take place on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.