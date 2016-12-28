Ukraine’s Savchenko launches new party against the oligarchs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ukrainian lawmaker Nadia Savchenko has announced the formation of a new movement after a split with her former political formation, Yulia Tymoshenko’s All-Ukrainian Union “Fatherland” or Batkivshchyna party.

Savchenko, an ex-military pilot who spent nearly two years in Russian jails, announced in the western city of Lviv that she had established the Civic Platform RUNA, an acronym for Ukrainian People’s Revolution and that this would be a movement that would fight the power of the oligarchs.

Savchenko fell into the disfavor of Ukraine’s authorities after her private trip to Minsk and her talks with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky, earlier this month to discuss a prisoner swap.

On December 22, Savchenko was expelled from Ukraine’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and later from the Parliamentary Committee for National Defense and Security.

Savchenko said RUNA will not be a “political project” but rather a “mechanism” that she described as a “natural association of people” who do not follow “populist slogans.”

Savchenko says she was abducted by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in June 2014 and taken illegally into Russia, where she was jailed and tried on charges of involvement in what Moscow called the killing of two Russian journalists who died in the conflict between the separatists and Kyiv’s forces.

Savchenko was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 25 and released in a swap for two Russians held by Kyiv, which said they were servicemen. She was widely hailed as a hero upon her return to Ukraine, but has faced criticism from nationalists since then.