Ukraine tops list of first time EU residency permits in 2017

Just over 3.1 million first-time residency permits were issued in the European Union to non-EU citizens in 2017, a 4% increase compared with the previous year, with Ukrainian citizens (662,000 total beneficiaries) received the highest number of EU permits for the second year in a row, far outpacing the number of Syrians (223,000), Chinese (193,000), Indians (163,000, of which 44% were in the United Kingdom) , Americans (147,000), Moroccans (108,000) and Afghans (87,000) who also received European residency cards, according to Europe’s statistical information centre, Eurostat.

The majority Ukrainians who applied for and were granted first-time EU residency registered for the status mainly for employment reasons. Ukrainian workers who wished to legally stay in the EU beyond their 90-day, visa-free status as tourists made up 88% of all applicants, with far fewer requesting that their stay be prolonged for humanitarian reasons or given refugee status.

Unsurprisingly, Poland issued the highest number of permits for Ukrainian citizens having handed out 597,000 residency cards to mostly migrant workers and labourers who cross the border between the two neighbouring East European nations to earn money selling agricultural products or to work in construction or heavy industry factories for wages that are significantly higher than in Ukraine.