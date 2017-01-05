Ukraine threatens to put Le Pen on blacklist following Crimea comments

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Kiev officials said on Wednesday it would bar French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen from entering the country after comments she made that appeared to legitimize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Le Pen’s office dismissed the threat, saying she had no intention of visiting Ukraine.

“Marine Le Pen had no intention of going there anyway. This issue will be solved via diplomatic channels when she becomes president of the Republic,” a spokesman for Le Pen said. Kiev is nervous about the shifting political landscape in 2017. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has adopted a friendlier tone toward Russia while another French presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, favours lifting sanctions against Moscow. In a TV interview on January 3, the leader of the National Front party said: “I absolutely disagree that it was an illegal annexation.” “A referendum was held and residents of Crimea chose to rejoin Russia,” said Le Pen, who is running in the April 17 presidential election on a platform that includes forging stronger ties with Russia.

The United States and European Union branded the referendum as “farcical” and have insist Crimea’s annexation from Ukraine was illegal.

In 2015, Ukraine has also banned French actor Gerard Depardieu from entering the country for five years, for making comments that suggested he supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea.