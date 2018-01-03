Ukraine police investigate lawyer’s murder

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Police are investigating the possible murder of a lawyer and human rights activist whose body was found in a river in the capital Kiev.

Iryna Nozdrovska, 38, went missing on December 29. She had been working on the case of her sister, who was killed in 2015 by a car driven by the nephew of a Kiev judge. Iryna Nozdrovska had allegedly received threats from him and his father.

The BBC, however, has not seen confirmation of those threats.

In related news, the Associated Press (AP) noted that more than 200 people rallied in the Ukrainian capital on January 2. Some were carrying placards reading “Find the murderers!”