London is expected to grant the Chinese tech giant Huawei some access to its 5G network, according to media reports. UK prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly looking at imposing a cap on Huawei’s market share.

That decision would still give Huawei access to the UK’s 5G network, to the displeasure of the United States, who in recent months has been lobbying for 5G ban in the UK amid security concerns.

In May, the US government added Huawei to its trade blacklist, amid concerns that its 5G equipment enables the Chinese government to spy on other nations. Huawei has rejected the allegations, saying it operates independently of the ruling party of China.

British media said the US delegation told British officials that using Huawei would be “madness”. Other countries however, already started launching the next-generation wireless networks.

“The British public deserve to have access to the best possible technology. Now, if people oppose one brand or another, then they have to tell us what’s the alternative, right?”, Johnson previously said in an interview.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have technological progress here in the UK”, Johnson said, and added that they would also need to “protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world”.

A minister for the government has also previously told the media that security will be the “top priority” ahead of the decision.