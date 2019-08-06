Plans of British foreign minister Dominic Raab will travel to Canada, the United States and Mexico this week to seek to boost ties with non-European countries ahead of Brexit, were made public on Tuesday

Ex-Brexit chief negotiator of the UK, Raab was appointed last month by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has promised to take Britain out of the EU at 31 October with or without a withdrawal deal.

“I’m determined that we fire up our economic relationships with non-European partners,” Raab said in a statement ahead of his trip to Toronto, Washington and Mexico City. “That means working with them now to ensure a smooth transition of our trading arrangements after Brexit and means quickly moving to wide ranging trade deals that boost business, lower prices for consumers and respect our high standards.”

Raab will also use the visits to discuss global collaboration on key international issues, according to the announcement, with Raab wanting to build “a stronger alliance to uphold international rule of law and tackle the issues that threaten our security whether that’s Iran’s menacing behaviour or Russia’s destabilising actions in Europe, or the threat from terrorism and climate change,” he said.

This announcement comes after Raab’s last week trips to Bangkok, where he met 20 foreign ministers from around the Asia-Pacific region to discuss trade opportunities and strengthening diplomatic ties.

This way, the UK keeps waning to forger how the country’s greatest trade partner remains the EU, with 289 billion pounds of exports in 2018 andimports from the EU reaching 345 billion pounds.

According to pro-Brexit campaigners say leaving the bloc will allow Britain to pursue its own new bilateral trade deals around the world. Ut the UK administration insists that Canada, the United States and Mexico collectively represent around 225 billion pounds of annual bilateral UK trade, according to figures released by the British government.