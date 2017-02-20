UK to review asylum claims of child refugees in France

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK’s Home Office will review asylum applications from child refugees in France after it emerged that several had returned to the site of the former Calais camp in a renewed effort to make the crossing to the UK.

Responding to questions about his case, and after calls from British Prime Minister Theresa May to assess the number of children returning to the site of the camp, the Home Office said it had agreed with French authorities to “review any new information from children formerly resident in Calais”.

As reported by the Guardian, Abdal, 17, from Sudan, spent time at the Calais camp before it was dismantled in October. He was then taken to a reception centre in the country while his application to travel to the UK was considered by the Home Office.

“I was in a reception centre and the Home Office rejected many of the children’s cases,” he said. “We lost hope and decided to try by ourselves to get to the UK. A group of eight of us came to Calais to try to reach the UK.

“It was very difficult to get to the UK from Calais, but I managed it hiding under a coach. I’ve got injuries to my back and my hands, but I’m OK because I reached the UK. I’m so, so happy I made it here. Now it is much harder to travel to the UK from Calais but it is not impossible.”

Abdal approached a police station in central London on February 18 and claimed asylum there. An officer from City of London police said the teenager had been well looked after and had been able to have a shower and some food while he was in “protective custody”.

He was deemed to be a child following an age assessment by caseworkers and was taken into the care of social services.

Earlier this month Robert Goodwill, the immigration minister, told MPs in a written statement that just one further group of 150 child refugees would be brought to Britain. The Home Office confirmed that they would be the last to be transferred under the scheme.

But now the Home Office has said it will look again at some of these Dublin cases, following an agreement with the French government.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Calais operation has now concluded. All children present in the centres throughout France when Home Office teams visited were assessed against the family reunification criteria in the Dublin regulation and the published guidance for section 67 of the Immigration Act. Children in France may be eligible to be transferred to the UK where they have a family link as set out in the Dublin regulation.

“We have agreed with the French authorities that we will review any new information from children formerly resident in the Calais camp to assess whether it would change our determination of their eligibility under the Dublin regulation, to encourage an application.”