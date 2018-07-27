UK public opinion ready for second referendum on EU membership

… if they did vote again, most Britons would still probably vote to Leave

Public opinion in the UK is ready for a second referendum on EU membership, The Times reported on Friday.

According to YouGov, the majority of voters would like the opportunity to approve (or not) the final Brexit settlement between London and Brussels.: 70% of Liberals, 58% of Labour and 21% of Conservatives want a second referendum.

The YouGov poll conducted on Wednesday for The Times suggests public opinion remains polarized when it comes to EU membership in its own right, with 45% rooting for Brexit and 42% for Remain; 9% are undecided.

In June 2016 the Leave campaign won marginally, with a 51,9% share of the vote. Two years down the line the British electorate remains polarized but still committed to Brexit.

In January 2018 Nigel Farage supported the idea of a second referendum, as this would end the debate on EU membership for a generation.

Both Brussels and London agree that 80% of the EU-UK agreement is concluded; however, what remains includes the border in Northern Ireland. Legally, negotiations and the agreed-upon transition period may be extended with the consent of the 27 EU member states for as long as it is needed.