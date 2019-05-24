UK Prime Minister Theresa May to step down on 7 June

UK Prime Minister Theresa May finally gave in to the intense pressure from her fellow Conservative party members and announced 7 June as the date for her resignation date,
Her announcement came only a day after the British public cast their votes in the European elections and after months of trying to push through a withdrawal agreement with the EU.
May tried but failed on multiple occasions to get House of Commons to back the Withdrawal Agreement, a point that she said was “Ia matter of deep regret that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”
The outgoing prime minister made it clear to her successor that they will have to learn to compromise before she fought back tears and added, “It has been the honour of my life to serve as prime minister as the second female prime minister but certainly not the last.”
May is due to attend an EU-28 Summit in Brussels after the elections conclude on 26 May. The process to find a new leader for Britain’s Tory party is expected to being within the next week.
