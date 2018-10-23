UK PM May warns backbenchers about tone of criticism

EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
Click for full view

British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Council summit in Brussels, 18 October 2018. The European Council focused on migration and internal security.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Read Next

Published 08:07 October 23, 2018
Updated 11:14 October 23, 2018

UK PM May warns backbenchers about tone of criticism

By NEOnline | IR
Ilia Roubanis
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Addressing the House of Commons on October 22, British Prime Minister Theresa May warned her fellow members of parliaments to be more cautious about the language they use when discussing Brexit.

The warning came after anonymous Conservative backbenchers heavily criticised  May, using uncharacteristically strong language in an article published by the Sunday Times. One particular backbencher made several references to May’s political future that referenced stabbings and a hangman’s noose that were later condemned by MPs from all parties.

The quotes were also condemned from both arch-Brexiteers and pro-Remain politicians, including Scotland’s First Minister and Scottish National Party leader, Nicola Sturgeon.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+