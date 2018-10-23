UK PM May warns backbenchers about tone of criticism

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Addressing the House of Commons on October 22, British Prime Minister Theresa May warned her fellow members of parliaments to be more cautious about the language they use when discussing Brexit.

The warning came after anonymous Conservative backbenchers heavily criticised May, using uncharacteristically strong language in an article published by the Sunday Times. One particular backbencher made several references to May’s political future that referenced stabbings and a hangman’s noose that were later condemned by MPs from all parties.

The quotes were also condemned from both arch-Brexiteers and pro-Remain politicians, including Scotland’s First Minister and Scottish National Party leader, Nicola Sturgeon.