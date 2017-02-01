UK Parliament votes to trigger Article 50 and launch Brexit procedure in landslide

The House of Commons clears the runway for UK Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50, Brexit’s “takeoff”.

British MPs in the House of Commons backed the government’s ‘European Union Bill’ which will give UK Prime Minister Theresa May the right to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will start the process of the UK’s exit of the European Union.

The vote was supported by the Labour leadership, resulting in 498 votes to, and 114 against, with the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrat leadership opposing the bill, along with 47 Labour MPs who went against the party line.

May is now one step closer to activating Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, and triggering the Brexit process, but the bill has to first go through the House of Commons for detailed scrutiny in the committee stage. After any amendments to the text take place, it will go to the UK’s upper house, the House of Lords which will need to give the green light for it to become law.

May has said that her government aims to start the process by the end of March 2017.

May is expected to publish a “white paper”, her detailed plan for Brexit on Thursday morning. May said MPs had a responsibility to respect the result of the June 2016 referendum, when Britain voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%. “We gave the right of judgment on this issue to the British people,” May said. “They made their choice, they want to leave the EU,” stressed the British Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The British MPs voted after two days of debate, as key players of Britain’s political scene within the last years, either supported or opposed the bill. Ex Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, said he would vote for the bill, if it wasn’t for his major concerns over Britain’s future after Brexit, focusing on the foreign affairs impact, particularly with then new U.S. administration: “I can go along with the Prime Minister that ‘Brexit means Brexit,'” Miliband said. “But I cannot go along with the idea that Brexit means Trump. And nor do I believe that is inevitable, and nor do I believe that is what the British people want either.”

“The negotiation will be a tradeoff, as all divorces are, between access and money,” said Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, ringing the bell for “rather bitter” Brexit negotiations.