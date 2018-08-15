UK parliament terrorism suspect a 29-Year-Old British citizen

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The investigation is on for the motives and connections of the 29-year old British suspect, arrested after outside the House of Commons in London on Tuesday.

The driver attempted to break roadblocks, driving a silver Ford Fiesta to the House of Commons, wounding three cyclists. No one was killed or suffered life-changing injuries.

The suspect has been described in British media as “on the radar” but not “known” for his intentions to the UK’s counterterrorism unit, MI5. He is a foreign-born British citizen who is believed to be from Bermingham. .

Police are searching three addresses in the Midlands after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism following a car crash outside Parliament.

The 29-year-old British suspect is not believed to be known to MI5 or counter-terrorism police. He is held at South-London and has yet to be charged.

A vehicle swerved into cyclists and pedestrians shortly after 07:30 BST before crashing into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament.

The police have confirmed they are treating this as a terrorist incident but made no reference as to the suspect’s potential motive. The police has raided addresses in Birmingham, Radford and Nottingham.

British prime minister Theresa May paid tribute to the “formidable courage” of emergency services; this is the second time the parliament in targeted over the last two years. In March 2017, Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.