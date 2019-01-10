UK Parliament puts safeguard in place against no deal option

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK’s House of Commons amended a Finance Bill, limiting the ability of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to prepare for a no-deal Brexit scenario after several of her own Conservative Party members backed a Labour proposal that makes a “no deal” Brexit scenario less of a viable option.

Many hardline Brexiteers believe that exiting the EU without a withdrawal agreement would mean reverting to World Trade Organization rules. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has not, however, confirmed whether new consultations with the EU to delay Brexit beyond the March 29 are on the table.