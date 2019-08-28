With declining confidence on his own backbenchers, Boris Johnson does not deny that is considering the suspension of parliament (prorogation) to push through a no-deal Brexit. However, parliamentary opposition has now reached a unified strategy on how to derail the plan to push the UK out of the EU without a deal.

Professing his optimism in being able to push through a deal that will not entail the Irish backstop clause, Johnson insisted on Monday that “the job of everybody” is to deliver Brexit, including the opposition.

Holding on to his “do or die pledge,” Johnson admitted to the BBC on Sunday that the chances of a deal with the EU is “touch and go,” although he believes that delivering Brexit on October 31 is also the desire of the 27.

“Do or die” could also entail the possibility of suspending parliament. This gives rise to a constitutional crisis since it is known there is no majority for a no-deal Brexit, but no government can act against the will of the parliament.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wanted to submit a no confidence in the government to prevent a no-deal Brexit. His plan entailed forming a caretaker unity government with him as a prime minister, submitting an application to delay Brexit, calling a snap election, and organizing a second referendum in which the Labour party would campaign for the UK to remain a member of the EU.

However, the consensus reached on Tuesday between all parties of the opposition, as well as Tory backbenchers is quite different. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson had made clear that she was not willing to back an interim government backed by Corbyn.

But the opposition did unite behind the so-called “legislative way” to derail a no-deal plan. This entails an attempt by the parliament to extend Article 50 – getting rid of the October 31 deadline – by introducing an amendment to any bill that is floored by the government after the summer recess.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn agreed to join this course of action, keeping a no-confidence vote in the government reserved as a last resort.

Nigel Farage said the Brexit party may be prepared to work with the Conservatives to achieve a “clean-break” Brexit.