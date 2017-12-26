UK Navy escorts Russian ship near national waters 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A British ship escorted a Russian vessel as it passed near UK territorial waters over Christmas, Britain’s defense ministry said today, adding that Russian naval activity near Britain had increased in the holiday period.

UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a statement after the incident that he would “not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression.”

“Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests,” he added.

The Royal Navy said in a December 26 statement that the frigate HMS St Albans departed on December 23 to monitor the Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov as it moved through the North Sea.

The Royal Navy said its vessel monitored the Russian ship over December 25 and will return to dock in Britain on December 26.

Relations between Britain and Russia are strained, and UK foreign minister Boris Johnson said there was “abundant evidence” of Moscow meddling in foreign elections during a trip to Russia last week. His counterpart Sergei Lavrov said there was no proof for Johnson’s claim.

The Royal Navy said there had been a recent “upsurge in Russian units transiting U.K. waters.”

The Royal Navy said another British frigate was called to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and the English Channel on December 24.

Meanwhile, a navy helicopter was sent to monitor two other Russian vessels.

Britain’s military chief, Sir Stuart Peach, said earlier this month that Russia could pose a major threat to NATO countries by attacking underwater communication cables crucial for international trade and the Internet.

He said it would “immediately and potentially catastrophically” hit the economy if they were cut or disrupted.

Bilateral relations between Britain and Russia have been severely strained by differences over Ukraine and Syria as well as by allegations of Russian meddling in domestic politics in Europe and the United States.

The 2006 radiation-poisoning death in London of Aleksandr Litvinenko, a former officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has also continued to cast a shadow over ties between the two countries.