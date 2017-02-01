UK MPs hear from Gülen and Hizmet movement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The bilateral relationship between the UK and Turkey is being examined by the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. The focus is reportedly on rights and freedoms as well as how Turkish foreign and security policies relate to those of the UK.

The Committee is also considering the failed coup of July 2016 and the declaration of a state of emergency, which gives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan enhanced powers for an additional three months.

In November, the Committee invited participants of the Hizmet movement in the US and UK to address the allegations by appearing before the Committee for a hearing and by submitting written evidence.

The Turkish government has justified their crackdown on human rights and democracy on the pretext of eradicating the Fethullah Gülen-inspired Hizmet movement.