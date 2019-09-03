The British government has launched a public information campaign called “get ready for Brexit” on Sunday.

The £100 million campaign was launched on the website gov.uk/brexit.

The website begins with a survey, leading to recommended actions to prepare in the countdown for October 31. The campaign is to be followed by billboards, TV, Radio, and social media adverts, calling on citizens to assume their responsibility for preparations. This will be complemented by leaflets, online seminars, and information stands.

Michael Gove is in charge of readying the state for Brexit on October 31st and is making clear that adequate preparation is “not only a matter of national importance but a shared responsibility.” UK citizens and businesses are now asked to take action to prepare for Brexit, preparing for new trading, travelling, and labour market conditions.

The British Retail Consortium has warned the public that a no-deal Brexit would inevitably bring shortages in fresh food. In view of Brexit, investment in manufacturing has come to a standstill, with the HIS Markit Manufacturing Index (PMI) data released on Monday indicating the sharpest contraction in seven years. Production in the consumer goods industry has dropped to its lowest level since February 2009.