UK Labour too weak to win next election

The UK opposition Labour Party should brace for its worst election result since 1935 with as little as 20% of the vote, according to the Fabian Society, a research group that helped found the party.

As reported by Bloomberg, Labour is reportedly losing votes both to supporters of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which are switching to the ruling Conservatives and the UK Independence Party, and to opponents of Brexit, who are going over to the Liberal Democrats. This is according to a report posted by the Fabian Society on its website on January 2.

With the next election due in 2020, Labour has “no choice but to reach out to people in both camps,” it said.

Andrew Harrop, the general secretary of the Fabian Society, said: “Labour is too strong to be supplanted by another opposition party and too weak to have any realistic chance of governing alone. A wounded Labour Party will have to get used to the idea that it will need to work alongside others.”

Harrop said Labour is on course to win fewer than 200 seats at the next election, down from 231 now, and it could win as few as 140, according to the report. It needs 326 seats to win an outright majority in the House of Commons.

Speaking to BBC radio on January 3, John Healey, Labour’s spokesman said: “Quite rightly the Fabian Society say the roots of Labour’s problems predate Jeremy Corbyn, were there at the 2015 election and in some ways there in the 2010 election. These are big challenges for Labour, but I do not see the answer to Labour’s challenge as being to team up with the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and a ragbag of other parties.”