UK government to publish “no deal” operational plans

The UK government will set out ‘sensible precautions’ in preparation for a “no deal” scenario, a spokesman for Theresa May said on Monday.

The technical measures will be elaborated in August and September, with the UK releasing 70 separate papers. The measures proposed will address the concerns of diverse interest groups ranging from travellers to retailers.

The plans aim at an “orderly Brexit” even at the event of no-deal, the government spokesman said.

The government was keen to say that the Army had not been drawn in to assist in contingency planning, although the possibility of deployment to assist with the distribution of food and medical supplies was not excluded.

Meanwhile, public opinion is increasingly sceptical of the management of the Brexit process. According to a poll published by Sky News on Monday, 78% of public opinion are warming up to a three-option referendum that would clarify not only “if” but what kind of Brexit the UK wants.

However, there is a political problem with this calculation.

A YouGov poll published by The Sunday Times suggests that although 70% of the electorate would favour the second referendum, only 21% of the Conservatives would want a second referendum. The same poll suggests that a narrow majority of the electorate (52%), would still vote to leave, but it is unlikely that a Conservative government would dare to pose the question, again.