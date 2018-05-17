UK government suffers another Brexit defeat in the House of Commons

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Pressure on Theresa May ‘s government is mounting as the House of Lords on May 16 voted to retain EU environmental standards after Brexit.

The government’s environment secretary, who is currently a prominent Brexit campaigner Michael Gove, is required to apply EU principles and create a public body to monitor compliance, both of which are unlikely to happen, as May is faced with uncompromising backbenchers who want a hard Brexit and an apparent majority in both houses in favour of continued membership of the Customs Union.

The opposition Labour Party has urged May to take a pragmatic view of the changes proposed by the House of Lords, where the opposition is in the majority.

The final battle will be a debate in the Commons, which is likely to encompass a number of the demands by the House of Lords. The debate is likely to unveil deep divisions within the Conservative Party, with at least 12 MPs unwilling to follow calls from the rest of the party for a hard Brexit.