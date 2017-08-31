UK Government backs North Sea oil and gas operations

British Energy Minister promises £2.3 billion worth of UK government support

The government of the United Kingdom is committed to maximising economic opportunity in North Sea, new UK Energy Minister Richard Harrington said. During his first visit to the region in his new ministerial post, Harrington told oil and gas leaders they have his “full support”.

The UK Energy Minister met and addressed oil and gas industry leaders at the Maximising Economic Recovery (MER) Forum and the Oil and Gas Joint Council as well as attending meetings on the Industrial Strategy’s role for supporting the sector and the prospect of Remote Islands Wind, the UK government said in a press statement posted on its website on August 30.

Harrington also listened to proposals from industry for an ambitious and deliverable oil and gas sector deal under the Industrial Strategy.

“These are challenging but exciting times with new opportunities in North Sea oil and gas. We are working with the sector to build on the £2.3 billion worth of UK government support through our modern Industrial Strategy,” Harrington said.

“I want to make it clear that the industry has full support of the UK government, and that we are continuing to create the right environment though a stable and supportive package to allow business, enterprise and jobs to flourish. Over the past 50 years the oil and gas industry has extracted more than 43 billion barrels and current production accounts for over 50% of UK gas demand and around 65% of UK oil demand,” the UK Energy Minister said.

“With 10 to 20 billion barrels of oil yet to be recovered by 2035, an estimated £140 billion additional gross revenue from production, and an additional £150 billion turnover from exports could be achieved if the industry is able to make the most of maximising recovery and accessing the global market for oil and gas goods and services,” he said.

According to the Minister, in June, the first delivery of oil was delivered from one of the largest new drilling operations in the North Sea, following a £2 billion investment in the Kraken oilfield by oil and gas development and production company EnQuest. “This was made possible by the UK government’s support for the sector,” he said.

He reminded that in July, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) opened its 30th Offshore Licensing Round, making awards to companies that promise to maximise economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources. “The number of applications shows continued support and belief in the UK oil industry,” he said.

According to Harrington on August 30, French oil giant Total announced that it has started-up production from the Edradour and Glenlivet fields off Shetland. “Delivered ahead of schedule and under budget these projects will bring additional production capacity of up to 56,000 barrels of oil and is further evidence of confidence in the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, UK Government Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said he would continue “to fight to protect Scotland’s world class oil and gas industry. We’ve supported Aberdeen through £125 million investment in the City and Region Deal”.

“The oil and gas industry can rest assured that the UK government will continue to do everything we can to support this critical sector of the Scottish and British economy,” Duncan said.

Kimberley Wood, oil and gas partner at global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, said in an emailed comment, “It is encouraging to see assurances from Government on its efforts to maximise output from the North Sea. As a high cost mature basin there is clearly a challenge ahead so it will be interesting to see how the Industrial Strategy will be progressed and how innovations can be promoted to help achieve this. The key will be to consult and listen to industry”.

“The opening of the latest Offshore Licensing Round will also be a strong indicator of appetite from the market,” Wood said.