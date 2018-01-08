UK gender-pay audit unveils double digit gap

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK is not special, in the sense that its workplace reveals a double digit gap in the salaries paid out to men and women in most companies.

In some cases the results are appalling. EasyJet has a 52% pay gap between men and women. The betting company Ladbrokes a 33% pay gap between lads and lasses. On average, the gap is 15%.

The introduction of a gender audit in the workplace in Britain adheres to a Scandinavian practice, but the results are far from Nordic. The audit is to take place annually in companies and agencies with more than 250 employees.

Since April 2017, only 527 firms have complied with the new requirement.

As in most countries in Europe, the enormous gap reflects male overrepresentation in management and senior positions, rather than differentiated pay for the same role. For EasyJet, the pay gap reflects the traditional divide between pilots and cabin crew.