The UK becomes raises interest rates for the first time in a decade

For the first time in a decade, the Bank of England (BoE) raised its basic interest rate from 0,25% to 0,5% on Thursday.

The decision of the BoE board was taken with a 7 to 9 majority.

The Governor of the BoE, Mark Carney, told the BBC that customers should expect another two rises over the next three years. However, he specified that the independent variable for that policy will be Brexit negotiations.

The decision comes as a reaction to surging inflation, over and above the policy objective of 2%. Since the vote to Leave the European Union, the pounds’ devaluation has triggered the highest inflation among the G7 economies.

As of September 2017, British inflation stood at 3%, that is, double the rate of inflation in the Eurozone. In November, inflation is expected to hit 3,2%, that is, significantly higher the 2% policy target set by all G7 Central Banks.

Paradoxically, the news of a surge in interest rates triggered a further 1% decline in the pound’s exchange rate against the dollar and the euro. The decision is controversial because the only reason to raise interest rates is to prevent the economy from “overheating,” slowing down consumption.

That is not a problem in the UK. Inflation in the UK is triggered solely by devaluation. Despite historically low unemployment, real wages in the UK are decreasing. With wages growing by 2,1%, employees see real terms decrease.

In 2017 the British economy has been the slowest growing economy in the EU. However, the BoE expects the economy to grow by 1,7% in 2018 and inflation to drop as the effect of devaluation wanes.

The immediate effect of a rates increase is on the disposable income of households. The main impact will be on surging mortgage payments, which takes money out of the economy. Approximately 8,1 million households service a mortgage in the UK, although approximately half have a fixed rate contract. The effect of borrowing costs for businesses is for the moment considered negligible.