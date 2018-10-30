UK and Norway agree on post-Brexit citizens’ right to remain

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK and Norway have signed a bilateral deal that grants their citizens mutual rights to remain residents of both countries in the event the European Union and the British government are unable to hammer out an association deal that will govern relations between London and Brussels following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in March 2019.

“We will treat all UK citizens living in Norway … so they will have the same opportunities as they had before also after March 2019,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at an Oslo Summit where she and UK Prime Minister Theresa May had an opportunity to discuss cooperation with other Nordic and Baltic heads-of-state.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila also joined Solberg and May during the discussions.

Solberg added that Britain and Norway were “very close” to agreeing on a deal that would mirror any Brexit deal London concludes with the EU, as Norway, a non-EU member, has a special relationship with the EU by providing free movement within the EU and being part of the bloc’s single market.

“Whatever happens, we confirm that people from the EEA, Norwegian citizens and those others who are living in the UK, and who have made their life choice to be in the UK, well, to be able to be in the UK. We want them to stay,” May told a news conference in Oslo.

May added that she was making the same commitment to Norwegian citizens as part of a wider pledge to grant rights to citizens of all EEA countries already living in Britain.

Apart from Brexit issues, the Nordic and Baltic leaders discussed the role of health technology in the future healthcare system.