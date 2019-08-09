In a telephone conversation between the UK’s Foreign Secretary Christopher Pincher and Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two discussed ways to further develop constructive relations between their respective governments.

The United Kingdom and Kazakhstan plan to hold strategic dialogue meetings at the ministerial level to discuss foreign affairs and further trade, scientific, technical, cultural exchanges.

Pincher and Atamkulov also discussed the need to effectively use the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan and to expand partnerships in the financial and logistics sectors.

The UK is among the ten largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. Mutual trade amounted to $1.2 billion in the last year.

With more than 800 companies registered in Kazakhstan, the UK is one of the six largest investors in the country with direct foreign investment from 2005-2018 amounting to $13 billion.