UBS embroiled in a €13 tax evasion and money laundering scandal in France

UBS France and the bank’s Swiss headquarters are embroiled in a mass money laundering and tax fraud case.

The Swiss daily Le Temps said on Tuesday that the French National Financial Prosecutor has delivered a 126-page summary of the case against the Swiss bank. The allegation made against the Swiss multinational is that UBS sold consulting on how to avoid French taxes.

UBS denies all charges and speaks of a “highly politicized” investigation.

According to the summary of the investigation, UBS was allegedly involved in helping French taxpayers avoid their tax bills from 2004 to 2012 in Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, and Strasbourg. UBS consultants approached perspective clients offering business cards without logos, meeting them in discreet hotel venues, urging them to transfer their assets to Switzerland.

French authorities launched an investigation in April 2012, which was completed in June 2016. The investigation apparently uncovered “large scale” and “systematic” money laundering. Since 2013, UBS was under investigation for complicity in illegal sales practices. The bank was ordered to pay a €1.1 bn bond to cover potential fines in 2014, which the Swiss bank continues to fight as an excessive bail requirement.

The bank is supposed to have used “double accounting” to hide illicit fund movement.

If any of these allegations are true, this was a highly lucrative operation for UBS. French judges are told that French clients transferred to Switzerland €13 billion, of which 80% were undeclared. UBS claims these figures are exaggerated.

The Financial Prosecutor wants the bank and six bankers – three French and three Swiss – to face trial. Judges must now evaluate the findings of the investigation and decide whether to proceed with a trial, which should take place in the spring of 2017.