NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) company West Hydrocarbons Commercial Investment LLC is building a refinery in western Kazakhstan, Akorda quoted company owner Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, as saying on 28 January.

“Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammad Al Nahyan told the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that his company, West Hydrocarbons Commercial Investment LLC, is building a refinery in the West Kazakhstani region. According to the Arab businessman, he intends to continue working together with Kazakhstan and invest in new projects,” Akorda said, referring to the second day of the Kazakh President’s official visit to the UAE.

According to the Akorda, on 28 January, Tokayev met with the representative of the ruling family of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s major businessmen, the owner of the Etihad Towers multifunctional complex, shareholder of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Al Nahyan.

On 27 January, Tokayev arrived on an official visit to the UAE in his first visit as the head of state to the countries of the Arab world.

According to Tokayev, he has high hopes for this visit and is confident that relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE have great prospects.