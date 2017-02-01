U.N. Security Council expresses ‘grave concern’ over renewed fighting in Ukraine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The United Nations Security Council has expressed “grave concern” over the “dangerous deterioration” in eastern Ukraine and called for a halt to the violence.

Endorsing a statement drafted by Ukraine on January 31, the council expressed “full support” for Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity,”noted the unrest’s “severe impact on the local civilian population,” and “called for an immediate return to a cease-fire regime.”

The Security Council includes both Russia and the Ukraine, which is a rotating member of the council. Both nations had agreed to the Security Council statement, which noted the unrest’s “severe impact on the local civilian population”. Russia has in the past routinely blocked draft statements submitted by Ukraine but it did not raise objections this time. The council will meet again on Ukraine on February 2.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for a surge in fighting in recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line.

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko after the council meeting accused “Russia and Russian proxies” of committing “war crimes.”

He met earlier with the new U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who reaffirmed “the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the U.S. mission said.

The Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists accuse each other of launching offensives in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka and firing heavy artillery in defiance of the two-year-old Minsk ceasefire deal.

Eight Ukrainian troops have been killed and 26 wounded since fighting intensified on Sunday – the heaviest losses for the military since mid-December, according to government figures.