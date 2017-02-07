U.K’s Parliamentary Speaker says Trump should not address the House

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Speaker of the British House of Commons, John Bercow, is “strongly opposed” to US President Donald Trump addressing the Houses of Common.

Mr. Bercow cited “opposition to racism and sexism” and “the rule of law” as “hugely important considerations” for his opposition to Donald Trump addressing the parliament.

President Trump is invited to visit London following the visit of Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in January. However, only hours after her departure from Washington Donald Trump issued the infamous executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Mr. Bercow said he was opposed to Mr. Trump addressing the Parliament before the travel ban and he was now “even more strongly opposed.”

During his latest visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited to address the House during his visit, as was Barack Obama in 2011.

His position was welcomed by the Scottish National Party, the Labour Party, and the Liberal Democrats. The former leader of UKIP said the Speaker “should be neutral.” 150 Members of Parliament have signed a motion not to grant President Trump the honour of addressing the House of Commons.

Almost immediately, there was a petition to the British House of Commons to prevent Donald Trump from coming to the U.K, signed this far by 1,8 million people. The petition says the visit would be an embarrassment for Her Majesty the Queen and is due to be debated on February 20th.

That is not the first petition of its kind. During the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised a blanket ban of Muslim immigration to the United States. In December 2015, nearly 600,000 Britons signed a similar petition to forbid Donald Trump’s entry to the UK. That one was rejected, one account he could become the President of the United States.